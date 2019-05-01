Chris Pratt reveals "illegal" video from "Avengers: Endgame" set during filming

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It turns out Chris Pratt doesn't just play a renegade on screen -- he's one in real life. The star, who portrays Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), released behind-the-scenes footage from the set of "Avengers: Endgame" on Monday, which he said was "illegal."

"I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set," reminisced Pratt in the Instagram post's caption. He revealed the cast and crew was instructed not to film on their phones from the set, but he though the risk was worth it. "Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it."

The clip showed some of the biggest stars in the film, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) on set. The actors appear to be standing on the set of one of the epic battles from the film, surrounded by a green screen. Many are chatting with each other and goofing around, while others appeared to be blocking lines or focusing intently.

Evans seemed to be one of the only actors to notice the secret filming, making a goofy smile while Pratt pans the camera around the set. Eventually, Pratt focused the camera on Sean Gunn, who acts as Rocket the raccoon on-set. "I'm pretty sure I'm the most famous person here," Gunn joked.

Pratt then turned the camera on himself, saying "this is a really illegal video," as Evans walked into view. "Big trouble," Evans said, before climbing up a small dirt hill on the set.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor explained why he shot the video in the caption: "No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed."

"Endgame" is the last of 22 films in the Marvel series now called the Infinity Saga, according to Gamespot, which began with 2008's "Iron Man." The movie shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.