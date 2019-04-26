Google "Thanos" for an epic "Avengers: Endgame" Easter egg

If you're looking for more "Avengers: Endgame" content to fill the void until you get to see the movie, Google has the perfect Easter egg for you. Open Google, search "Thanos," click the Infinity Gauntlet on the right side — and watch as half of your search results turn to dust.

The gauntlet — complete with the six Infinity Stones — will snap its fingers when clicked, just as Thanos did in "Avengers: Infinity War." But this time, instead of eliminating half of the universe's population, Thanos will eliminate half your Google Search results, perfectly balancing the internet.

Make sure you turn the sound on.

Google search results for "Thanos" Google

The Easter egg has been added to coincide with the release of the highly anticipated "Avengers: Endgame," which was released Friday. And just like "Endgame," the animation lasts for quite a while, as you watch your favorite websites disappear.

There is, of course, a way to reverse what you've done. Click the gauntlet again to trigger the Time Stone and return your Search results to normal.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, it's probably best to close out of Google as quickly as possible once you're done to avoid any possible spoilers. And before you actually see "Endgame" — which is just over three hours long — make sure you know exactly when you can take a bathroom break.

