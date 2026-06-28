Delaware Sen. Chris Coons injured in Sussex County car crash: "I'm deeply grateful to the first responders"

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons was injured in a crash that involved several vehicles in Sussex County Sunday afternoon, he announced on social media.

In a statement, Coons, a Democrat, said a driver "experienced a medical incident" and collided with several cars, including one in which he was a passenger. He was taken to Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Delaware, and treated for minor injuries.

"I'm now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery," Coons said in a statement. "I'm deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where I received excellent care. I'm feeling relieved and blessed that by all accounts no one was seriously injured during the crash."

Coons, 62, has held his seat to represent Delaware in the Senate since 2010. He won it in a 2010 special election after Ted Kaufman chose not to run for a full term. Kaufman was appointed to the Senate in 2008 when former President Joe Biden resigned to become vice president.

Coons announced he's running for a fourth term in the Senate on June 12.

In Delaware's primary election Sept. 15, Coons will face Christopher Beardsley. Michael Katz and John Shulli are running on the Republican ticket.