Trump hospitalized for COVID-19: What happens now? Not since President Reagan was shot in an assassination attempt nearly 40 years ago has there been this level of concern over the president’s health. The White House has not been forthcoming about President Trump’s condition, but he was taken to Walter Reed medical center Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss what happens now that the president is in the hospital.