CBSN
AP April 23, 2018, 7:14 AM

Dozens killed in North Korea tourist bus crash

An image from China's state-run CCTV shows a bus overturned after a traffic accident in North Korea. China said 32 Chinese tourists were killed in the crash on April 22, 2018.

CCTV/Reuters

BEIJING -- China's foreign ministry said Monday that 32 Chinese citizens and four North Koreans were killed in a traffic accident in southern North Korea. Spokesman Lu Kang confirmed an earlier report from the ministry that said the accident occurred Sunday night in North Hwanghae province, south of Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

Footage on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed the mangled wreckage of a bus in the dark with rain falling. Rescue vehicles were on the scene, and injured were shown being treated in hospital.

China and North Korea share a lengthy border. China is North Korea's largest trading partner, although commerce has dropped off by about 90 percent under United Nations sanctions.

The vast majority of tourists who visit North Korea come from China.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular