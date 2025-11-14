Chimpanzee escapes exhibit at Indianapolis zoo, prompting temporary lockdown

A chimpanzee escaped its enclosure and was on the loose at the Indianapolis Zoo Friday morning, but the animal was later located and returned to her exhibit, the zoo said.

"At approximately 10am, a female chimpanzee was seen outside her exhibit," the zoo said in a statement. "Following emergency protocol, the Indianapolis Zoo was immediately locked down, and all guests were escorted to secure locations. The chimpanzee was sedated and returned to her exhibit."

Visitors at the zoo told CBS affiliate WTTV they were asked to stay inside the zoo's dolphin exhibit after the chimpanzee escaped. A photo shared with the station appears to show the chimp standing on top of the enclosure.

The zoo said guests were safe at all times, and there were no injuries to viitors, staff or the chimpanzee.

"The Zoo's security, animal care and veterinary teams train for these scenarios and responded in a textbook and professional manner," the zoo said in its statement.

The zoo has since reopened.

One visitor, who identified himself as a bus driver, said on Facebook that he saw the fugitive ape while on a field trip at the zoo with children.

"I'm on a Field Trip at the Indianapolis Zoo with 37 kids, parents, and teachers. Why is there a Chimpanzee on the loose at the Zoo…" the driver, Sherman Williams, wrote.

The zoo housed 21 chimpanzees as of May 2024, according to an identification chart.

Several visitors who spoke to WTHR said they were told to wait in their cars after the incident. Indianapolis Metro Police, State Capitol Police and the city's fire department were all on the scene, the station reported.