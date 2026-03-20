Nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled due to reports of foreign substances

Nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen are being recalled because they may contain a foreign substance, according to a notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, a pain reliever that comes in liquid form. The product was manufactured in India by Strides Pharma for Taro Pharmaceuticals.

The medication is intended for children ages 2 to 11 and helps reduce pain and fever, according to a description of the product on Taro's website. The liquid ibuprofen comes in a berry flavor.

Strides Pharma initiated the recall on March 2 after receiving complaints that the bottles contained "a gel-like mass and black particles." The medication was distributed nationwide, the FDA said in its notice.

The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, which is when exposure to a product can create "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the agency's website.

The recall number for the product is D-0390-2026.