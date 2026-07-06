Children who died on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin were trapped in sunken boat, police say

Three children who died when a boat capsized on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin amid a sudden storm last week were found inside the sunken vessel, police said.

Seven people were rescued along with the three children who died when a strong storm blew into Walworth County Friday, causing the boat to take on water, capsize and eventually sink, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency said.

Police said their investigation found that the 25-foot 2024 Nautique P25 boat, which has a maximum capacity of 19 passengers, was being operated by a 47-year-old man with extensive boat experience. There were nine more passengers on board: a 75-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The passengers were from Batavia and Wheaton in Illinois and Fontana, Wisconsin, police said. Investigators said all of the children on board were wearing life jackets.

Police said when the storm hit, the captain tried to find safe harbor but when he could, turned into the wind. The boat was struck by at least two large waves, causing it to take on a significant amount of water and to roll, capsizing the boat and sending all 10 people on board into the water. After capsizing, police said the boat quickly sank.

Another boat called 911 immediately, and emergency responders rescued seven people from the water, but not the 10-, 7- or 6-year-olds. Divers eventually found the sunken boat in about 32 feet of water, and the three missing children were found inside.

The divers freed the children and brought them to the surface, performing lifesaving measures as they were taken to the hospital, but all three died, police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation found no external injuries, and the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

No further details about the three victims or any of the other passengers on the boat have been released. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.