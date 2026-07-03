3 dead after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin during severe storm; source says victims are children

Three people died on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin after a boat capsized during a severe storm Friday. A source told CBS News Chicago the fatalities were children.

The source said a group was out on Geneva Lake when severe storms suddenly moved in, causing the boat to flip in the water.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a boat had capsized during the storm and said after a large search, seven people were rescued and an additional three fatalities were reported.

The sheriff's office did not say how old the three people who died were, or offer any further details about the deaths. The source that spoke to CBS News Chicago said the three victims are believed to all be under the age of 13.

The deaths are under investigation by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natura Resources.

The sheriff's office said to the best of their knowledge, a total of 10 people were on the boat when it capsized.

No further details were immediately available.