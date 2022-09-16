Child missing, another hospitalized after rowing team's boat capsizes following lightning strike in Florida

Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team's boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said. Medics took one child to a hospital and three others who were on the boat were sent home with their parents following the incident on Lake Fairview on Thursday evening, Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said during a news conference.

"The rowing club was on the lake practicing," Davis said. "There was lightning strike in the area. We're unsure if it actually hit the vessel or was just in the area. The boat was capsized."

Davis said divers and officials from multiple agencies were searching a wide area for the missing child. He did not give the age of the child or what school the team members attend.

"We are currently using our search patterns and we identified where we believe the boat was capsized and we are searching off of that," Davis said, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV. "However, we are going to be using some additional technology from some of our partners in the area that have come out and assist us to see if we can locate the missing child."

The station tweeted a picture of an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter searching for the missing student.

Orlando television station WESH reported that the team was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing facility. Its online calendar said middle school and JV/Varsity teams were scheduled to practice between 3:50 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Orlando television station WESH reported that the team was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing facility. Its online calendar said middle school and JV/Varsity teams were scheduled to practice between 3:50 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

"We are going to use every diver that we have to see if we can locate the missing child," Davis said.

Crews expected to continue their search this morning for a child at Lake Fairview.



They say the child & four other students were rowing before lightning hit the area.



We are live with this story @ 6 & 6:30 a.m. @news6wkmg https://t.co/OR3CvcLmLh — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 16, 2022

The Orlando Rowing Club, which says its mission is to promote the sport of rowing in central Florida, posted a message on its Facebook page late Thursday saying, "Holding vigil in the rowing community tonight."