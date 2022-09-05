Chicago mayor asks for donations, volunteers to help with immigrants bused from Texas

Chicago officials are asking the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas, where the state's GOP governor is waging a political battle President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.

A group of migrants board a CTA bus at Chicago's Union Station to be taken to a Salvation Army shelter after arriving from Texas on Aug. 31, 2022. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to collaborate on more humane treatment of the immigrants.

He has been busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to U.S. cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state. On Friday, Abbott said in a tweet, "Operation Lone Star continues to combat Biden's dangerous border crisis. To relieve overwhelmed Texas communities, we've bussed over 7,600 migrants to DC, over 1,900 to NYC, & 95 migrants arrived in Chicago Wednesday."

"He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination," Lightfoot said of the Texas governor. "He is manufacturing a human crisis and it makes no sense to me."

The city of Chicago has set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate items like clothing, books, diapers and more.

Lightfoot said several organizations were already providing assistance.

"We're a welcoming city, so we're always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received." Lightfoot said.