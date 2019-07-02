Chicago's iconic "Bean" sculpture vandalized

Seven people are now in custody after the iconic metallic sculpture known as "The Bean" and the Cancer Survivors' Garden in Chicago were vandalized. The group allegedly defaced the city property just after midnight Tuesday.

CBS Chicago

Chicago's iconic, stainless steel monument by artist Sir Anish Kapoor, can be seen covered in white graffiti, some of which read "35th Crew." Walls inside the Cancer Survivors' Garden were also sprayed with graffiti markings.

CBS Chicago

"Cloud Gate," more commonly known as "The Bean" because of its shape, is a centerpiece in Millennium Park and the vandalism occurred just before revelers are expected to gather there for July 4th celebrations. The popular monument cost millions of dollars to build and was unveiled in Millennium Park in 2004.

The Chicago Park District said that as of 8 a.m. CT Tuesday, the graffiti at the Cancer Survivors' Garden had been removed. Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events told CBS News that the vandalism on "The Bean" was in the process of being removed Tuesday morning.

Charges against the suspects are pending.