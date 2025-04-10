Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade canceled due to concerns about ICE raids

Chicago's annual Cinco de Mayo Parade in the Little Village neighborhood will not take place in 2025.

Organizers said Thursday that the Trump administration's immigration policies are to blame for the cancellation.

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce said the Mexican community in Chicago is worried about raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Our community is very frightened because of the raids and the threat that ICE has imposed on the families that work tirelessly to provide a better future for their kids," chamber President Hector Escobar said in a statement. "Our community has faced bullying and prosecution and are not indulging in community activities, therefore we feel that there is nothing to celebrate."

Organizers said they are planning for the event's return next year.