Cheryl Hines says she feared for RFK Jr.'s safety during his 2024 campaign: "I knew our lives would never be the same"

Cheryl Hines says she feared for RFK Jr.'s safety during his 2024 campaign

Actor Cheryl Hines expressed deep concerns about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s safety after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign back in April 2023, revealing she worried daily about potential assassination attempts.

"I knew our lives would never be the same," Hines told CBS News' Natalie Morales during a "CBS Mornings" interview set to air Tuesday.

Hines said she "found it stressful" that Kennedy did not receive United States Secret Service protection while he was on the campaign trail. When asked about her concerns for his safety, she described constant anxiety about the possibility of violence.

"I think every day somebody would say to me, 'Are you worried about him getting shot like his father and like his uncle?' And I was. I was very, I was very worried about it," Hines said.

Kennedy's father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign. His death came just years after his uncle President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a presidential motorcade.

Hines said her concerns for her husband, who now serves as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, persist and suggested he may even shield her from the full extent of threats he receives.

"I don't think Bobby tells me all of the threats that he gets, if I'm being honest," she said.

Kennedy initially launched his 2024 presidential campaign as a Democrat before running as an independent. He later suspended his campaign and endorsed President Trump.

