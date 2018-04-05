Officer shows off "stanky leg" dance moves at Chattanooga Easter egg hunt

A police officer is going viral after showing off his "stanky leg" in a dance battle at a Easter egg hunt in Tennessee. But Chattanooga Police Officer Michael Ampthor insists he was just doing his job.

"I honestly don't know what to think," Ampthor told CBS Chattanooga affiliate WDEF. "For me it's just another day serving the community."

The video, first shared by WDEF News 12 reporter Amber Worthy, has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Facebook and more than 100,000 times on Twitter.

Ampthor's "stanky leg" delighted children and adults alike at the third annual event. The community always invites the police officers who patrol the area to join the festivities, and they don't hesitate when asked to help hide the eggs -- or bust a move.

Dance Break at Easter Egg Hunt in Chattanooga! What I love most about work! Chattanooga Police Department officers dancing it out with the community!

This wasn't the first time Ampthor wowed the group with his dancing skills. His talents were actually discovered last Easter.

"That was the song they picked last year," Ampthor told the station. "It was one of those dances I knew how to do and they all seemed to love it. And they wouldn't let me forget it."

Events like these are just one way the Chattanooga Police Department tries to engage with the community.

"Officer Ampthor is the epitome of what we look for to communicate to the citizens of Chattanooga what their police department is," Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy told the station. "Who we are, how we act, how much emphasis we place on relationships and trust and just being ourselves with members of the community."

While the "stanky leg" is not a required skill for the job, Chief Roddy says it's only a matter of time before residents demand more officers like Ampthor.

"We do not require dance classes in our academy, but I have a feeling in the future it may be a preferred ability," Roddy said. "So any future applicants of the Chattanooga Police Department, I would recommend you start stretching and maybe pay attention to what's timely right now."