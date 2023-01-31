Charli D'Amelio is co-hosting the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and looking forward to seeing some "intense slimings"

Social media star Charli D'Amelio is adding a new job to her ever-growing resume: co-host of the Kids' Choice Awards. D'Amelio will host the show along with "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson at 7 p.m. ET on March 4.

D'Amelio said it is an honor to be a co-host this year and she's most looking forward to seeing some "intense slimings."

"That's obviously the highlight of the show," D'Amelio said.

D'Amelio has won two Kids' Choice Awards including Favorite Female Social Star in 2021 and Favorite Female Creator in 2022. She's nominated for Favorite Female Creator again this year.

"It's so special to be recognized alongside a group of people that I love and all of my fellow social creators," she said.

She's considered one of TikTok's biggest stars with more than 150 million followers and more than 1 billion likes on her video. D'Amelio's rise to fame began in 2019 when her friends introduced her to TikTok so she can learn the viral dance movies and teach them.

"From there, it just snowballed and all of these incredible things started to happen," she said.

Her overnight sensation led to a career in music and business. She also got brand deals with Dunkin', Amazon and Prada. In 2021, she and her sister, Dixie, launched the clothing line called "Social Tourist." D'Amelio said it is her family and hometown friends that help keep her grounded even as she finds success beyond social media.

"It's always good to have a conversation of people that aren't really in this world as much to just be like, 'Hey, we love you for you." I think that's very special," she said.

D'Amelio said she hopes her family gets to participate in one of the award show's highest honors.

"I hope they get slimed because I am going to bring them there and just watching them [get slimed] that would be such a dream come true," she said.

Nickelodeon is a division of Paramount Global, as is CBS News. Viewers may cast their votes for their favorites on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com.