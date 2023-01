Social media star Charli D'Amelio on co-hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards Social media star and content creator Charli D'Amelio will co-host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March, alongside CBS Mornings' own Nate Burleson. D'Amelio joins “CBS Mornings” to share what she's looking forward to co-hosting the awards, how it feels to be nominated and who she wants to slime.