Fugitive wanted for Kentucky murder breaks leg trying to flee U.S. Marshals in South Carolina

A man wanted for a 2019 Kentucky murder has been arrested after breaking his leg while trying to flee from U.S. Marshals in North Carolina, officials said Wednesday.

Charles Ray Blevins, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man in South Williamson, Kentucky on July 6, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Blevins was out on parole at the time, having previously been convicted of second-degree murder in West Virginia. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 11.

He was listed as a major case fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Service, and was being considered for elevation to the agency's 15 Most Wanted fugitives listed, the USMS said in a news release. In addition to being wanted for first-degree murder in Kentucky, he was also wanted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation charge.

Blevins was a danger to the public, the USMS said. He was known to carry firearms and had access to firearms. He had also made statements indicating that he would "engage in violence with any law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him" rather than going back to prison.

Recently, West Virginia and Kentucky investigators learned that Blevins had traveled to South Carolina, the U.S. Marshals Service said. They tipped off the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. That agency was able to learn that Blevins was frequenting a house in Gaffney, South Carolina. Investigators began surveilling the home.

The USMS Special Operations Group prepares to arrest Blevins. U.S. Marshals Service

On March 31, the task force and deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group moved to apprehend Blevins. He attempted to flee through the back of the house but fell and broke his leg.

He was taken into custody without further incident, the USMS said.

"Given the seriousness of Mr. Blevins' alleged crimes, the threat he posed to the public, and his ability to avoid capture, it was critical that we bring him into custody swiftly and safely," said Acting U.S. Marshals Service Director Mark Pittella in the news release.

Blevins was brought to an area hospital for treatment. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency said. He will be extradited to Kentucky to face charges.