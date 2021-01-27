Seattle Seahawks cut Chad Wheeler after domestic violence arrest

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday cut ties with offensive tackle Chad Wheeler following his arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend last weekend. Wheeler is accused of strangling the woman, leaving her unconscious on January 22.

Wheeler was booked into King County Jail and released on a bond of $400,000 on Tuesday, jail records show. A judge ordered Wheeler to have no contact with the victim and to surrender any weapons, according to a spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors expected to address the charges Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks issued a statement Wednesday saying Wheeler is a free agent and is "no longer with the team." According to the NFL's official transaction list, the Seahawks cut Wheeler from the team on Wednesday.

The team encouraged him to seek help and shared information for domestic violence victims and those who suffer from mental health issues.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," the team said. "Our thoughts and support are with the victim."

Chad Wheeler in 2020. Danny Karnik / AP

A police report said officers responded to a domestic dispute on January 22 at an apartment in the city of Kent after Wheeler's girlfriend called 911 and told the operator she was being "killed." When they arrived, she was screaming from inside, prompting officers to force entry into the home, the report said.

Wheeler initially resisted arrest before officers detained him, the report said. His girlfriend was hospitalized after officers found her with her face covered in blood and her left arm was limp against her body, the report said.

The woman alleged that Wheeler strangled her and at one point, used one of his hands and "crushed" it against her nose and mouth to "stop her from breathing," the report stated. She began to fight back but she lost consciousness, the report said. When she woke up, Wheeler allegedly asked her, "Wow you're alive?" — and she ran into the bathroom and began to call 911, the report said.

The report lists the woman as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds and Wheeler at 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 310 pounds.

Officers arrived shortly after Wheeler picked the bathroom lock and apologized to the woman, the report said. The woman alleged that Wheeler suffers from bi-polar disorder and was taking medication but had not been taking it recently, the report said, adding that she told police the couple previously had been dating for six months without any "notable issues."

Wheeler went undrafted in 2017 but signed with the New York Giants and played in 19 of 27 games. He was released by the team ahead of the 2019 season and then signed on with the Seahawks' practice squad. He did not see any on-field action that year but played in five games last season.

Notable figures in the NFL reacted to the news of Wheeler's arrest and demanded the league to take action.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner, who was Wheeler's roommate in college, tweeted that Wheeler is "completely different" than the person he knew. "What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive... My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the (utmost) priority."