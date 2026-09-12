Celine Dion overcomes rare neurological disorder to perform first concert in 6 years

Celine Dion wept tears of joy on Saturday as she fulfilled her dream of returning to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder, with a sold-out concert in Paris.

The 58-year-old French Canadian singer appeared visibly moved as she opened her first full concert in six years with her 1990s French-language ballad "On ne change pas" ("One Doesn't Change"), singing to a crowd of 30,000 enthralled fans.

"These are, of course, tears of joy. I'm so delighted to see you," Dion said, blowing kisses to the audience at the packed Plenitude Arena on the western edge of Paris.

Canadian singer Celine Dion reacts as she performs during her first concert of a residency at the Plenitude Arena west of Paris on Sept. 12, 2026. Thomas SAMSON /AFP via Getty Images

Her return to the stage underscored a remarkable comeback after stiff-person syndrome, an incurable condition that causes stiffness and cramps, forced her to cancel shows and cast years of uncertainty over whether she would ever perform again.

"The path was rockier than expected," she said, speaking in French and English.

"But I held on to a faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains."

"Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life," she added.

The largely female crowd sported sequined dresses and tops, glittered cheeks and T-shirts emblazoned with the star's image or nods to her biggest hits.

"It's unreal to be here!" said Elisabeth Landry, a 38-year-old Quebecer who lives near the star's hometown of Charlemagne.

"I was convinced we'd never see her again, especially not embarking on a run of concerts like this."

French daily Le Parisien said former first lady Michelle Obama was "discreetly attending this first concert."

Just hours before, one of the best-selling singers of all time greeted admirers outside her luxury hotel a short walk from the Arc de Triomphe.

Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her residency at the Plenitude Arena on Sept. 12, 2026, near Paris, France. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Albertina Cabral, a fan from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, said she could barely put her feelings into words.

"It's unbelievable to stay here and to go to the concert and to see Celine so close," she said. "And she's feeling good, she's happy."

Paris spared no effort in welcoming Dion, drawing thousands of fans from across the world, including some who flew in from as far away as the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

For days, Paris played host to costume contests, giant karaoke parties and tribute cruises on the Seine.

On Friday, the iconic cauldron rose above the Tuileries Garden, echoing the diva's surprise appearance up the Eiffel Tower to perform "Hymn to Love" by Edith Piaf during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A lyric from the song, "I'd go and fetch the moon if you asked me to," along with the singer's first name, was projected in big letters onto the balloon.

The suburban train station serving the arena has been temporarily renamed "Celine."

Chloe and Katy Rydquist, who traveled from London, had spent around $2,000 on their tickets, saying Dion's return to the stage justified the cost.

"She's a legend," Chloe said.

The star's residency is projected to generate hundreds of millions of euros in economic benefits.

She kicks off her 26-date run with 16 sold-out shows in September and October, before returning for another 10 in May.

Fans who missed out on tickets have found other ways to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Dion has regularly stepped outside the Royal Monceau hotel to greet waiting fans, at times breaking into song and dance with them well into the early hours.

Over her four-decade career, Dion has sold around 260 million albums in English and French, with hits including "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "Because You Loved Me."

Dion revealed in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the rare disorder is believed to be an autoimmune condition in which your immune system attacks the healthy cells of your body by mistake.

It can cause "stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs," as well as "greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms," according to the NIH.

It impacts twice as many women as men, the NIH said, and is also believed to be a progressive disorder that worsens over time. While symptoms can be treated with medication, there is no cure.

According to the Johns Hopkins Stiff-Person Syndrome Center, the disorder is estimated to impact only one to two people per one million in population.

Dion has described it as making her feel as though she is being strangled, with cramps so intense they have left her with broken ribs.

She has returned to the stage after what she has described as years of training "like an athlete," doing ballet and Pilates several times a week, as well as voice therapy.