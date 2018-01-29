"Celebrity Big Brother" host Julie Chen on Omarosa: "She likes to be heard"

Among the cast members in the first celebrity edition of the CBS reality series "Big Brother" will be TV personality and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

"We know she likes a platform, a camera. She likes to be heard. And now she can be heard 24/7," said Julie Chen, who's hosted all 19 seasons of "Big Brother." Chen, who also co-hosts "The Talk," will return to present the reality show's special celebrity edition.

The house guests, including rock star Mark McGrath, "Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, and "Real Housewives'" Brandi Glanville, will live together in the "Big Brother" house, where they will be recorded 24/7.

"I'm curious whether [Glanville] and Omarosa are either going to be best friends or bitter enemies," Chen said.

The cast will compete to win special privileges like "head of household." Each week, at least two will get voted out of the house. The last remaining house guest will win a grand prize of $250,000.

After 19 seasons, Chen said she's learned everyone is "multi-faceted."

"You're not all good, you're not all bad, and it's our job to show all sides," Chen said.

"Celebrity Big Brother" premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 8/7c on CBS.