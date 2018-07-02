CDs at Best Buy are going the way of the dodo

Best Buy has stopped selling CDs at its stores as of Sunday, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The arrest of CD sales will happen nationwide.

Due to digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and others, CD sales have been falling in recent years. Best Buy's CD sales have recently only brought in about $40 million annually.

Interestingly, though, Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl records for the next two years. Vinyl has seen a resurgence lately, with vinyl album sales last year at a 27-year-high, according to Billboard.