By Ty Pendlebury CNET April 11, 2018, 1:55 PM

Spotify and Hulu join forces for $13 subscription bundle

A Spotify logo is seen as founder and CEO Daniel Ek addresses a press conference in New York, December 11, 2013. The music streaming service, Spotify, unveiled a new ad-based service for mobile and tablet users that will allow access to Spotify's song catalog for free. Ek also announced, that the Spotify catalog will now include the works of Led Zeppelin, the legendary band that until this deal had withheld its music from streaming services. 

Spotify on Wednesday announced a new bundle deal called "Spotify Premium, now with Hulu" that combines the two subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

The deal bundles the $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription and the standard $7.99 Hulu with Limited Commercials tier, for a $5 saving. The first month will only cost $10.99, too.

The offer is available to current Spotify Premium customers, and you can either be new to Hulu or an existing subscriber as long as you switch the billing to Spotify.

The offer starts Wednesday, April 11, and is set to expire on May 10. The two companies say the deal is expected to extend to non-Spotify Premium users in the future. Sign up for the Spotify-Hulu deal here.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service with 157 million active users, while Hulu offers 75,000 ad-supported shows and movies from broadcasters including 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBC Universal and CBS (which owns CNET).

