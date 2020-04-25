CDC adds 6 new possible coronavirus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to its list of possible signs of the coronavirus. Previously, the CDC only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms.

The agency has updated its list to include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Shortness of breath has also been changed to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing." The full list now is:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

A runny nose rarely occurs with COVID-19, and sneezing is still not a symptom of the virus.

"People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness," reads the CDC's website. Any of the now nine symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the agency.

The CDC recommends that people seek medical attention immediately if they develop any of these emergency warning signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) told CBS News in March that the three most common symptoms were fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Medical experts say body aches, sore throat and fatigue sometimes occur with coronavirus, but are more often associated with the flu.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. "Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhea," reads the WHO's website. "These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms."

While about 80% of people recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment, the WHO warns that "around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing."

"Anyone can catch COVID-19 and become seriously ill," according to WHO. "Even people with very mild symptoms of COVID-19 can transmit the virus. People of all ages who experience fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention."