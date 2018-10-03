"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 3, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Time Has Come Today" – The Chambers Brothers

"Happier" – Marshmello, Bastille

"Police Station" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Addiction" – Kanye West

"Love Potion" – Mafikizolo

"Glory" – The Score

"Brain Stew" – Green Day

"Cause You Got Me" – MOSES

"Gone, Gone, Gone" – Phillip Phillips

"Stuck In The Middle With You" – Stealers Wheel

"Am I Wrong" – Nico & Vinz

"Howlin' For You" – The Black Keys

"Problem" – Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea

"Chelsea Dagger" – The Fratellis

"The Last Of The Real Ones" – Fall Out Boys

"Spark" – Fitz and The Tantrums

"Lights" – Ellie Goulding

"Made For Now" – Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee