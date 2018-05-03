CBS News May 3, 2018, 9:48 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 3, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Always Alright" – Alabama Shakes

"Always" – Panama

"Everybody's Changing" – Keane

"The Passenger" – Iggy Pop

"Good Help (Is So Hard To Find)" – Death Cab For Cutie

"Do I Wanna Know?" – Arctic Monkeys

"Rudie Can't Fail" – The Clash

"You Worry Me" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"Big Sur" – Jack Johnson

"All Together Now" – The Beatles

"Get Lucky" – Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

"Even Better Than The Real Thing" – U2

"I Need A Dollar" – Aloe Blacc

"Runaway Baby" – Bruno Mars

"You've Got Time" – Regina Spektor

"The Sweet Escape" – Gwen Stefani

"Born This Way" – Lady Gaga

