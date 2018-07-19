CBS News July 19, 2018, 9:30 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 19, 2018

Este Haim of Haim performs on The Other Stage during Day 1 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 27, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Step Out" – Oasis

"Sledgehammer" – Peter Gabriel

"Sweetest Devotion" – Adele

"Something To Tell You" – HAIM

"Harder To Breathe" – Maroon 5

"Sucker" – Future Thieves

"Everyday Is A Winding Road" – Sheryl Crow

"Age Of Consent" – New Order

"Shivers" – Rachel Platten

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco

"I Go To Extremes" – Billy Joel

"Mother" – Florence + The Machine

"Golden" – Parade of Lights

"The Entertainer" – Billy Joel

"Born To Run" – Bruce Springsteen

"My Hero" – Foo Fighters

"I Lived" – OneRepublic

"These Days" – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore

"Solid" – Ashford & Simpson

