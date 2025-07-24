CBS Texas to host "Loud for Love" benefit concert for Central Texas flood victims

As Central Texas communities continue recovering from a devastating flood that claimed more than 130 lives, CBS Texas is hosting the "Loud for Love" benefit concert to support those impacted.

The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 3, at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the show running from 6 to 10 p.m.

CBS Texas anchor Madison Sawyer will host the concert, which will feature a mix of storytelling and live performances.

Country artist Coffey Anderson will take the stage, along with Nate Burnham, David Tribble, Grady Spencer, Kendi Jean & The Velvet Smokeshow, and a special appearance by Annabel Dwyer.

CBS Texas anchors Nicole Baker and Ken Molestina will also join on stage throughout the evening.

The concert will air live on our streaming channel and on YouTube. Download CBS News on your CTV or mobile app and navigate to the CBS News Texas channel to watch live.

A QR code will be displayed during the show to allow viewers to donate to the Salvation Army's flood relief efforts, and a donation portal will remain open all day.

Viewers can also participate in an online silent auction featuring signed memorabilia, fan experiences and getaway packages. Some of the biggest prizes up for auction: a VIP suite experience for the winner and 14 guests at a Dallas Cowboys game, and a guitar signed by Randy Travis.