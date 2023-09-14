Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This credit card-sized phone charger is 40% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

whatsappimage2022-03-19at6-07-27pm-6b59dfda-e4a5-4235-a7d1-a82240f8a4b6.jpg
AquaVault via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger

av10-chargecard-1-ac7d9a50-314e-4e1d-9bb5-26f554cd5f8c.jpg
AquaVault via CBS Deals

The ChargeCard phone charger may fit in your wallet and can provide an emergency battery boost to your device. ChargeCard comes with built-in charging cables, including USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB. It's on sale for 40% off.

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)

$36 at CBS Deals

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty

whatsappimage2023-07-12at16-45-46.jpg
Gleem Beauty via CBS Deals

The Moisture Round the Clock Kit includes a one-ounce supply of Gleem Beauty's One & Done Day Moisturizer with SPF 30 & Primer with Vitamin C Beads, as well as the Soft Immersion Night Moisturizer. Get the duo for up to 44% off.

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty, $98 (regularly $175)

$98 at CBS Deals

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter

jumpsmart-10-in-1-lifestyle-01-2-d70466ca-329c-46c8-8f4c-26c8c872ec74.jpg
Jumpsmart via CBS Deals

The compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's powerful 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, high-grade Lithium-Polymer battery is designed to boost engines up to 8 cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's on sale for 40% off at CBS Deals.

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $96 (regularly $160)

$96 at CBS Deals

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler

dropstop-2-8846b1d1-7c6a-42df-9a6c-906a461133ae.png
Drop Stop via CBS Deals

Drop Stop can help block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. Get it now for 40% off. 

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)

$15 at CBS Deals

More content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 9:09 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.