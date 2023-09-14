CBS Mornings Deals: This credit card-sized phone charger is 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger
The ChargeCard phone charger may fit in your wallet and can provide an emergency battery boost to your device. ChargeCard comes with built-in charging cables, including USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB. It's on sale for 40% off.
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)
Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty
The Moisture Round the Clock Kit includes a one-ounce supply of Gleem Beauty's One & Done Day Moisturizer with SPF 30 & Primer with Vitamin C Beads, as well as the Soft Immersion Night Moisturizer. Get the duo for up to 44% off.
Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty, $98 (regularly $175)
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter
The compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's powerful 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, high-grade Lithium-Polymer battery is designed to boost engines up to 8 cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's on sale for 40% off at CBS Deals.
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $96 (regularly $160)
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler
Drop Stop can help block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. Get it now for 40% off.
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle
- CBS Mornings Deals: This weighted massaging pad is 40% off
for more features.