CBS Mornings Deals: These wrinkle smoothing kits are on sale for 30% off

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Wrinkles Schminkles

Wrinkles Schminkles smoothing kits are designed to help reduce the look of wrinkles on the forehead, eyes, mouth, neck, chest and hands. They are made with medical grade silicon and are reusable up to 20 times. Get them on sale now for 30% off.

Wrinkles Schminkles, $11 and up (regularly $15 and up)

1080p Car Camcorder w/4.0" LCD Monitor by Minolta

Record your daily travels and long-distance drives in 1080p HD with this Minolta dash cam. It can loop-record in full HD, overwriting the oldest footage first. In the event of an impact or sudden stop, its built-in G sensor can lock your footage to help prevent accidental overwrites. With the Park Mode feature enabled, it can turn on when it detects motion and automatically record when it detects a collision while parked. Get it now for 47% off.

1080p Car Camcorder w/4.0" LCD Monitor by Minolta, $80 (regularly $150)

Calming Heat Sauna Wrap

The Calming Heat Sauna Wrap features 11 settings, 8 therapeutic heat settings and 3 levels of massaging vibrations. The Sauna Wrap comes with a default 30-minute auto-off feature. It's on sale for 50% off at CBS Deals.

Calming Heat Sauna Wrap, $150 (regularly $300)

KeySmart Pro with Tile

The KeySmart Pro can hold up to 14 keys. If you ever lose your keys, you can use the compatible Tile app to help locate them. The KeySmart Pro can hold a charge for up to 45 days. It's rechargeable with the included micro USB cable. It also features a built-in LED flashlight. It's on sale for 40% off at CBS Deals.

KeySmart Pro with Tile, $30 (regularly $50)

