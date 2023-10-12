Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Show some NFL team pride with this on-sale car door light for 33% off

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf

This charcoal-infused shower scrubber has a soft silicone brush with antibacterial bristles. It's waterproof, with four vibration settings and a three-hour battery life. Plus, it's rechargeable. 

It's 40% off right now. 

Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf, $29 (regularly $49)

$29 at CBS Deals

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture

This LED light can attach to the inside of your car door and can project an NFL Team logo onto the ground every time you open your door. This wireless light can be customized with one of the 32 NFL team logo slides. Fits most cars. Batteries not included.

It's 33% off at CBS Deals.

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture, $20 (regularly $30)

$20 at CBS Deals

NeverGoFlat

This portable air compressor is designed to be small yet powerful enough to pump up most tires fast or assist in most emergencies. Get it now for 31% off. 

NeverGoFlat, $110 (regularly $160)

$110 at CBS Deals

