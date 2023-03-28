CBS Mornings Deals: This on-sale kitchen gadget can turn your pan into a makeshift air fryer

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Air Whirl Crisper

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an air frying kitchen gadget for 45% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Air Whirl Crisper Lid

Air Whirl Crisper

The Air Whirl Crisper's turbo fan can circulate air, creating a swirling hot convection oven inside your pots and pan. It features a built-in thermometer and an expandable crisping tray. Air Whirl can work on most stovetops with most pots or pans.

The kitchen gadget is 45% off now.

Air Whirl Crisper Lid, $33 (regularly $60)

ChargeHub

ChargeHub

This five-port charger includes a 5W wireless charging pad, four USB ports and a Type-C power delivery port. It can charge up to six devices at once, while utilizing one outlet. This on-sale bundle includes five USB cables in three different types.

ChargeHub, $12 and up (regularly $20 and up)

Jiggy Puzzles

Jiggy Puzzles

This female-founded puzzle company creates puzzles that feature art by female artists. The set includes puzzle glue. Use with caution.

These puzzles are up to 25% off now.

Jiggy Puzzles, $22 and up (regularly $29 and up)

Related content from CBS Essentials