CBS Mornings Deals: Get a sauna wrap for 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a sauna wrap for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Calming Heat Sauna Wrap
This sauna wrap uses infrared heat to soothe your body and make you sweat. It can be used at home or on any flat, heat-resistant surface. It can be heated up to 150 degrees.
It's 40% off right now.
Calming Heat Sauna Wrap, $180 (regularly $300)
Lulu Dharma bags
This line of vegan leather bags is made with 100% vegan materials. The contemporary designs are inspired by bohemian minimalism, and all of the bags wipe clean with a damp cloth.
Lulu Dharma bags, $50 and up (regularly $94)
Heirloom Video Book
Heirloom is a physical book with an integrated video player that automatically plays when the cover is opened. Upload up to 10 minutes of videos and photos from your computer, phone or tablet.
Heirloom Video Book, $37 (regularly $49)
