CBS Mornings Deals: Get a sauna wrap for 40% off

By Lily Rose

calming-heat-hero.jpg
Calming Heat

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a sauna wrap for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Calming Heat Sauna Wrap

massage-pad.jpg
Calming Heat

This sauna wrap uses infrared heat to soothe your body and make you sweat. It can be used at home or on any flat, heat-resistant surface. It can be heated up to 150 degrees.

It's 40% off right now.

Calming Heat Sauna Wrap, $180 (regularly $300)

$180 at CBS Deals

Lulu Dharma bags

dharma-bag.jpg
Lulu Dharma via CBS Deals

This line of vegan leather bags is made with 100% vegan materials. The contemporary designs are inspired by bohemian minimalism, and all of the bags wipe clean with a damp cloth. 

Lulu Dharma bags, $50 and up (regularly $94)

$50 and up at CBS Deals

Heirloom Video Book

heriloom-book.jpg
Heirloom via CBS Deals

Heirloom is a physical book with an integrated video player that automatically plays when the cover is opened. Upload up to 10 minutes of videos and photos from your computer, phone or tablet.

Heirloom Video Book, $37 (regularly $49)

$37 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 8:27 AM

