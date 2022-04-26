"Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes hospitalized following rattlesnake bite

Actor Cary Elwes, best known for starring in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride," was hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake in Southern California, he said on his social media on Monday.

Elwes, 59, said he was "recovering well" and clarified he wasn't bitten by "Rodents of Unusual Size," a reference to giant rat-like creatures in "The Princess Bride."

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care," he wrote.

The actor also showed a graphic photo of his injured finger, which appeared to be swollen and dark blue.

According to TMZ, Elwes was doing yard work before he was bitten, and he had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed with CBS Los Angeles that paramedics were sent to a home in Malibu on Saturday to respond to a report of a snake bike, and airlifted a person to a nearby medical facility.

Elwes is set to star in director Zach Snyder's "Rebel Moon." Last week, he retweeted Synder's tweet saying the movie's production has begun.