"Princess Bride" actor Cary Elwes recovering after being bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu

Actor Cary Elwes says he is recovering Monday after being bitten by a rattlesnake at his home in Malibu over the weekend.

Elwes, 59, was reportedly doing yard work at his home in Malibu when he was bitten by the rattlesnake. He was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday, according to TMZ.com.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were sent to a home in the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 3 p.m. Saturday on the report of a snake bite, and airlifted a person to the medical facility in unknown condition.

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," the actor tweeted Monday alongside a picture of his discolored, swollen finger. ROUS refers to the "Rodents Of Unusual Size" in the "Princess Bride," the film he is best known for.

The actor says he is recovering well thanks to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Department and UCLA Health.

Rattlesnakes are common in the hills of Southern California, including Malibu, which is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. They tend to hide in brush and tall grass, but become more active as temperatures heat up. According to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, people wear hiking boots, stay on paths, and check carefully before sitting on a stump or log, or picking up a rock or stick in such areas.

If someone is bitten by a rattlesnake, people should wash the area with soap and water, cover it with a cold, wet cloth, then take the snake bite victim to the nearest emergency facility. People should not try to suck venom from a snake bite.