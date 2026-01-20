Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the league announced Tuesday.

Beltrán moved up steadily each year he was on the ballot, from 46.5% in 2023 to 57.1% the following year and 70.3% in 2025, when he fell 19 votes short as Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner were elected. The threshold for entrance into the Hall is 75%.

Beltrán played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, making the All-Star team nine times and ending with a career .279 average with 435 homers and 1,587 RBI. He is one of only five players in league history with 500 doubles, 400 homers and 300 steals, according to MLB. The others are Alex Rodríguez, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson and Willie Mays.

Carlos Beltran (#15) of the New York Mets in action against the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2011, at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Beltrán began his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1999, winning AL Rookie of the Year. In June of 2004, the Royals traded Beltrán to the Houston Astros, and he went on to hit eight home runs in the postseason that year, putting him in a seven-way tie as of his induction for second most home runs in a single postseason.

The following year, he signed with the New York Mets, where he played from 2005-2011, winning three Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards during that stretch.

Beltrán went on to have relatively short playing stints with the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers before returning to Houston for the 2017 season, when he won his only World Series title.

Beltrán was hired as Mets manager on Nov. 1, 2019, but stepped down two months later without having managed a game, three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in a report by MLB regarding the team's illicit use of electronics to steal signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.

"We all did what we did. Looking back today, we were wrong," Beltrán said on the Yankees' YES Network broadcast in 2022, after he was hired as an analyst. "I wish I would've asked more questions about what we were doing. I wish the organization would've said to us, `Hey man, what you guys are doing, we need to stop this.'"

Jones hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIs and 152 stolen bases in 17 seasons with Atlanta (1996-2007), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2008), Texas (2009), the Chicago White Sox (2010) and the Yankees (2011-12). He finished his career with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Pacific League from 2013-14.

Andruw Jones of the Atlanta Braves in action during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 29, 1998. Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images

This was Jones' ninth year of eligibility. Players only remain on the ballot for 10 years.

A five-time All-Star, Jones earned 10 Gold Gloves.

His batting average is the second-lowest for a position player voted to the Hall of Fame, just above the .253 of Ray Schalk, a superior defensive catcher, and just below the .256 of Harmon Killebrew, who hit 573 homers. But, according to MLB, Jones ranked third in Baseball-Reference WAR (57.6) from 1998 to 2007, behind only Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds.

In the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium, at 19 years, 5 months, Jones became the youngest player to homer in a World Series game, beating Mickey Mantle's old mark by 18 months. Going deep against Andy Pettitte in the second inning and Brian Boehringer in the third of a 12-1 rout, Jones became the second player to homer in his first two Series at-bats after Gene Tenace in 1972.