Cardi B breaks Garth Brooks' Houston rodeo attendance record

Rapper Cardi B on Friday night set an all-time attendance record at Houston's rodeo, beating Garth Brooks' previous record by three people, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports. The rodeo tweeted there were 75,580 attended the Cardi B concert.

Tickets sold out in 40 minutes, according to the Houston Chronicle. Cardi even outsold the closing performance, George Strait, who was an up-and-coming musician when he first performed at the rodeo in 1983, according to KHOU.

"The purpose of the rodeo is to collect money, to give scholarships out," she said between sets, according to the Chronicle. "Any job you pick, whether it's a doctor ... or a f***ing stripper, you gonna need some education."

Fans told KHOU they weren't expecting to Cardi at the rodeo.

"Most rappers aren't at the rodeo," fan Talan said.

"It's very diverse, so that's pretty good that the rodeo decided to expand their horizons, you know," another fan said.

The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show is a 20-day livestock show, rodeo and festival that features concerts, barbecue contest, carnival, ranching and wildlife expo and more. More than 1.3 million attended in 2018, according to KHOU.

The charitable organization raises millions for scholarships, awarding over $14 million in scholarships in 2019, according to its website.

Meanwhile on Friday, Cardi and Bruno Mars dropped a new song, "Please Me."