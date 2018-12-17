Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset after fans bash him

Cardi B is defending Offset, her estranged husband and father of her young daughter, after fans bashed him for crashing her show. Cardi B announced her split from Offset earlier this month, saying, "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

Now Cardi B is asking her fans to leave Offset alone. He unexpectedly interrupted her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night, asking her to forgive him and get back together with him. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper had just begun her set at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds when a sign that said "Take Me Back Cardi" was revealed on stage.

Offset said to Cardi B, "I just wanna to tell you I'm sorry, babe. In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will." Cardi B did not look amused.

The two spoke offstage and Cardi B soon resumed her performance. Later, Offset said on Instagram that he was sorry for hurting her, posting a message that said: "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

"I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you," Offset continued. "I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn't f*** that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I'm saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back."

After Cardi B's fans came after Offset for his "disrespectful" stunt, Cardi B asked her fans to go easy on him.

"I'm not saying that I'm getting back together with him," she said, addressing fans who were angry with her for not coming down harder on Offset. "I just don't like that bashing online thing. Earlier, you saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don't even wanna be on this Earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. I wouldn't want my baby-father to have that feeling because millions of people be bashing him every day. That's a nasty feeling. I wouldn't want that."

It seems that Offset's stunt on Saturday might have been pre-approved by Cardi B's team. Rolling Loud Festival's co-founder Tariq Cherif said in a statement Sunday that that headliners and their teams have full control of the stage and who is allowed on it.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July. They quietly married in September last year, then announced their engagement the following month. In June, Cardi B revealed that they had been married the whole time, saying, "There are moments that I want to keep to myself." She also told people they could stop talking trash about her having a baby out of wedlock.

The couple have been dogged by cheating rumors, with Cardi B even seeming to confirm them, saying in January, "No, it's not right ... to cheat. But what you want me to do? ... Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo." She later deleted the tweet.

In October, Cardi B was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault after she got into an altercation with a female bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. Sources told TMZ that Cardi B had a "long-standing beef" with the bartender and that Cardi B believed the bartender slept with Offset.