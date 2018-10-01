Cardi B turns herself in to NYPD after fight at strip club

Cardi B turned herself in to New York police on Monday over charges stemming from a fight at a strip club. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, surrendered at the 109 Precinct in Queens on Monday. The New York Police Department tells CBS News that she faces charges of of reckless endangerment and assault.

The rapper was involved in an altercation at Angels Gentlemen's Club in Queens on Aug. 29. A spokesperson for NYPD told CBS News that Cardi B "threw a chair at an unintended target."

Sources told TMZ that Cardi B has "long-standing beef" with a bartender at the club, with whom she allegedly started the fight.

The new mom was involved in another fight recently. In September, Cardi B was left with a welt on her head after she was involved in an altercation with Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party. A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Cardi B reportedly threw her shoe at Minaj and tried to attack Minaj because she thought the "Chun-Li" rapper had made fun of her daughter. Minaj responded on her Queen Radio show and said, "I would never ridicule anyone's child ... I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting ... These lies are ridiculous."