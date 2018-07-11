Cardi B, Offset welcome baby daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B is making mommy moves now after she gave birth to her daughter with Offset. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed her child's name is Kulture Kiari Cephus. The baby was born Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Bronx native, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, broke the news of her first baby by posting an artistic nude portrait of herself surrounded by flowers. The maternity photo is similar to one Beyonce took when she announced she was pregnant with twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Cardi B recently tweeted she quietly married Offset of hip-hop trio Migos in September because "there are moments I want to keep for myself." The couple only announced their engagement October. After months of speculation, the Grammy-nominated artist shared she was pregnant during a musical performance on "Saturday Night Live" in April.

Offset was active on social media in the aftermath of Kulture's birth on Wednesday, sharing articles of the baby news and another nude maternity photo of Cardi B. The baby's first name is believed to pay homage to a new Migos album titled "Culture."

K U L T U R E 7/10/18 pic.twitter.com/uZwa8Q1RQi — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 11, 2018

K U L T U R E M Y P R I N C E S S — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 11, 2018

Cardi B and Offset have yet to post a picture of baby Kulture.