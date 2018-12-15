Police check on Pete Davidson after alarming Instagram post

New York City — New York police checked the well-being of comedian Pete Davidson on Saturday after he posted an alarming message on Instagram, saying "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

Police were sent to the studio where NBC's "Saturday Night Live" is filmed in Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CBS News. The spokesperson said there was "no immediate need" for police to remove Davidson from the building.

Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty

NBC declined to comment on the post and the welfare check by police.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Davidson wrote: "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Davidson, 25, posted the message after showing support for Kanye West in a separate Instagram post. West and Ariana Grande, Davidson's ex-fianceé, shared a somewhat heated exchange on Twitter. In promoting a new single, Grande made light of West's feud with the rapper Drake, but later apologized after West said the rap beef had been a strain on his mental health.

She also shared a series of tweets apologizing after Davidson posted the alarming message on Instagram.

"Man I'm so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn't mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god," Grande wrote Saturday in a now-deleted tweet. "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too."

Earlier this month, Davidson spoke out about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and the effects of online bullying.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," he wrote on Instagram. "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this."

If you are having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).