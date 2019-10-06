At least 3 dead and 6-year-old boy missing after car crashes into Delaware canal

At least three people are dead, including two children, while one other is unaccounted for after officials say a vehicle plunged into a canal, CBS Philadelphia reports. It happened around 9:41 a.m. Sunday on the south side of the Chesapeake and Delaware canal in Delaware.

Delaware State Police say the driver of the car was traveling around the canal's narrow banks when a turn was miscalculated and the car with five people inside plunged into the water.

Rosetta Taylor can hardly believe she'll never talk to some of her great grandchildren again after the car they were riding in veered off the road and into the Chesapeake and Delaware canal.

The only survivor is a 16-year-old girl.

"One got out, a girl. She was in the car, she got out. But the other four didn't make it," Taylor said.

A team of divers were deployed to find the others, but the rescue effort turned into a recovery.

The victims' ages are 18, 16, 12 and 6. They were following their parents who were in a car in front of them, all going to a youth football game when tragedy struck.

The sole survivor told police that the driver was an 18-year-old man who helped her to the shore then went back into the water to try to rescue the others.

First responders later discovered his body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

"He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Michael Austin said.

Police say the 16-year-old and 12-year-old boys' bodies were found in the vehicle, which was pulled out of the water just before 5 p.m.

The 6-year-old boy remains unaccounted for, according to authorities.