Body cam video shows inside Arizona cabin where family was found dead

PARKS, Ariz. -- Authorities have released body camera video footage from the officer who found a family of four dead inside a cabin in Parks, Arizona, CBS affiliate KPHO reports. Investigators say the family died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a "significant failure" in the cabin's heating system.

The victims -- spending the end of 2017 at the cabin -- have been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Megan Capitano, 3-year-old Kingsli Capitano and Lincoln Capitano, who was 4.

The Coconino Sheriff's deputy was called to the cabin for a welfare check on New Years Day after a family member reported that she hadn't heard from them for several days.

"House is secure from the outside," the deputy says in the video. "It looks lived in, but there's no answer."

The deputy walked around the cabin, knocking on doors, looking in windows and reported smelling gas coming from inside. She then called firefighters to the scene. First responders entered the cabin wearing gas masks. They first spotted kids toys scattered around and eventually found the bodies.

Authorities said the family may have been dead for a couple of days.

"There is nothing to think about. It's just tragic," said Dan Matock, a family friend. "It's just a big hole in all of our hearts, that only Tony and Megan and their children can fill."