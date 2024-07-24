Canadian women's soccer coach won't be at first Olympic game following drone incidents

Canada women's soccer team analyst accused of using drone to spy at Olympics

The Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said Wednesday that she will not appear at the team's first game against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics, after two incidents where people affiliated with Canada's team appeared to fly drones over the opponents' practice sessions.

Two staff members —Canada's assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi— were also sent home, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

New Zealand complained to the International Olympic Committee's integrity unit after it said drones were flown over practice sessions earlier in the week.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said that it had accepted Priestman's decision not to coach the team's opening match against New Zealand on Thursday. In a statement, the coach apologized to members of the New Zealand team and personally took responsibility for the drone incidents.

Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada takes photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, July 25. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

"On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for," Priestman said in the statement. "I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program. Accordingly, to emphasize our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday. In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld."

The Canadians are the defending gold medalists.

The COC confirmed Tuesday that a non-accredited member of Canada's soccer team staff was detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne after a drone was spotted above training.

The COC also apologized to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and New Zealand Football.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair play and we are shocked and disappointed," the statement said. "We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee."

The NZOC said it and New Zealand Football "are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games — at this time the NZOC's main priority is to support the New Zealand women's football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign."

It's not the first time a Canadian soccer team has been involved in a drone controversy involving an international rival's training session.

In 2021 in Toronto, Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its men's World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.