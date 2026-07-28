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If you've fallen behind on your credit card payments, is a balance transfer really still an option? Roman Novitskii/Getty Images

A mix of rising credit card balances, record-high household debt and stubbornly high interest rates has led many borrowers to search for ways to regain control of their debt in today's tough economic landscape. For those carrying credit card balances month after month, a balance transfer card can look like an easy off-ramp, offering the chance to move expensive debt to a card with a lower or 0% introductory rate and potentially save hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars in interest.

The challenge is that balance transfers are often most helpful at the very moment they're hardest to qualify for. Many borrowers don't begin looking into these useful tools until after they've already fallen behind and have missed a payment or two, whether because of a job loss, higher living costs or an unexpected expense. By that point, though, those late payments may have started affecting their credit, and the same financial hurdles that make a balance transfer an attractive option may also make it difficult to qualify for.

That, in turn, raises an important question: If you've already fallen behind on your credit card payments, is a balance transfer really still an option? Below, we'll outline what to know about qualifying for a balance transfer if you've missed a few payments.

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Can you transfer a credit card balance if you've missed payments?

Yes, it's generally possible to transfer a credit card balance after missing payments, but doing so generally becomes more difficult the longer you've been delinquent. Balance transfer cards are still credit cards, which means issuers evaluate applicants based on their creditworthiness. While each lender has its own approval standards, payment history is one of the most influential factors in your credit score. Even a single payment reported as 30 days late can lower your score, while multiple missed payments or more severe delinquencies can have a much larger impact.

That doesn't necessarily mean you'll be denied if you apply for one. If you've missed one payment in the past but otherwise have strong credit, stable income and manageable debt levels, you may still qualify for a balance transfer card. However, you could receive a lower credit limit than expected, making it difficult or impossible to transfer your full balance. You may also be offered a higher ongoing interest rate after the introductory period ends.

If your payments are significantly overdue, though — especially if your accounts are 60, 90 or more days delinquent — qualifying for a balance transfer offer becomes much more difficult. At that point, many credit card issuers will view you as a higher-risk borrower and may decline your application altogether.

The timing also matters. If you know you may have trouble making an upcoming payment but haven't yet fallen behind, exploring balance transfer options before your account becomes delinquent may improve your chances of approval and make it possible to stay on track with your payments. Once a late payment is reported to the credit bureaus, though, your options may narrow.

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When debt relief may make more sense than a balance transfer

If missed credit card payments have become part of a larger pattern rather than a one-time setback, a balance transfer alone may not solve the underlying problem, even if you can qualify for one. Balance transfers work best when you can realistically pay off the transferred balance before the promotional interest rate expires. If your monthly budget is already stretched too thin to make meaningful progress on your debt, simply moving the balance to another card could delay the problem instead of resolving it.

In that situation, it may be worth exploring your debt relief options instead. For example, borrowers with substantial unsecured debt who are experiencing financial hardship may benefit from debt settlement, which involves negotiating with creditors to settle the debt for less than the full amount owed. While debt settlement can negatively affect your credit and come with tax implications, it may provide a path forward for borrowers who are already behind on payments and unable to catch up.

A debt management program offered through credit counseling agencies may also be worth considering. The goal of these programs is to make your debt more affordable and streamline your payments, and as part of this process, the credit counselor will work with your creditors to reduce your interest rates and fees.

If your financial difficulties are temporary, contacting your credit card issuer directly to ask for help may be worthwhile. Some issuers offer hardship programs that can temporarily reduce interest rates, lower your minimum payments or provide other accommodations without requiring you to open a new credit account.

The right approach ultimately depends on your financial circumstances. If your credit is still in relatively good shape and you've experienced only a minor setback, a balance transfer could help you regain momentum. But if your debt has become unmanageable, broader debt relief strategies may offer a more sustainable long-term solution.

The bottom line

Missing credit card payments doesn't automatically eliminate your ability to complete a balance transfer, but it can make approval more difficult and reduce the number of attractive offers available. And, the more severe your payment history issues become, the fewer options you'll typically have.

That's why it's important to evaluate your situation honestly before applying. If a balance transfer will genuinely help you pay off your debt during the promotional period, it can be a valuable tool. But if missed payments are a sign of deeper financial challenges, exploring hardship programs, credit counseling or other debt relief strategies may provide a more effective path toward becoming debt-free.