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A lower mortgage rate would make your home loan more affordable, but does it really make sense to negotiate now? Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the mortgage rate landscape has eased substantially compared to the peaks seen in 2024 and early 2025, the reality is that today's borrowing costs are still elevated, which is continuing to cause affordability issues for homebuyers. At just under 6.4% on average, today's mortgage rates are still high enough that even small rate differences can matter substantially to borrowers, who are already grappling with high home prices, insurance costs and rising inflation. In a market where affordability remains strained, every fraction of a percentage point counts.

By securing even a marginally lower mortgage rate, homebuyers could rake in hundreds of dollars in monthly interest savings, so mortgage loan borrowers may want to approach the lending process from a different angle right now. Rather than simply accepting the first mortgage rate they're quoted, homebuyers are taking the time to compare lenders, request competing offers and look for unconventional ways to reduce their borrowing costs, like trying to negotiate with lenders instead of just taking what's offered.

Is it really possible to negotiate a lower mortgage rate with a lender, though? After all, mortgage lenders are also facing their own issues as they're trying to balance economic uncertainty with fluctuating bond yields and competitive pressures of their own. So, it makes sense to wonder if the strategies that made sense in prior economic landscapes really still make sense in this one.

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Can you negotiate your mortgage rate in today's market?

The short answer is yes, you generally can negotiate with lenders on your mortgage rate. Lenders set their mortgage rates based on a combination of benchmark indexes, like the 10-year Treasury yield, their own cost of funds, and a margin that reflects profit and risk. That margin is where the room for negotiating potentially lives.

With mortgage loans, the most effective lever borrowers generally have is competing offers. If another lender offers a lower rate or reduced fees, your preferred lender may match or beat that offer to win your business. For example, if you've been quoted 6.875% by one lender and 6.625% by another, taking the lower offer back to the first lender and asking them to match or beat it is a legitimate and often successful strategy.

If you're going to take this approach, though, it makes sense to compare a wide range of lenders. Large banks, regional lenders, online mortgage companies and credit unions will often price loans differently depending on their current lending goals. And, some lenders may aggressively compete for borrowers in certain regions or loan categories, creating additional negotiating opportunities.

Your mortgage rate isn't the only cost you can negotiate, either. While many borrowers focus exclusively on the mortgage loan interest rate, the lender fees tied to the loan can also be negotiable. Origination fees, underwriting charges, application fees and rate lock fees may all have some flexibility, depending on the lender. Or, in some cases, the lender may not agree to lower the rate itself, but could reduce closing costs instead, which can still provide meaningful savings upfront.

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What strategies can help you negotiate a lower mortgage rate?

Before starting negotiations, ensure that you're in a strong position. After all, borrowers with high credit scores, stable income and sizable down payments generally have the most leverage, as lenders view these borrowers as lower-risk customers, making them more willing to compete for the business. So, you may want to focus on paying down existing debt, correcting credit report errors and avoiding new credit applications beforehand, as these minor steps can improve your odds of securing better terms.

From there, you'll want to get loan estimates from at least three lenders — and you should ideally include a mix of big banks, regional banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers. Mortgage brokers, in particular, have access to wholesale rates across multiple lenders and can sometimes offer pricing that a direct lender can't match.

Don't overlook your existing financial institution, either. Many banks and credit unions will offer relationship discounts or other cost-saving opportunities to customers who have been longtime customers or hold significant deposits or other accounts with them. That approach doesn't always pan out, but it costs nothing to ask.

Once you have competing offers in hand, be direct with your requests. You don't need to be adversarial; a simple statement noting that you've received a lower rate from another lender could open the door to negotiations. Loan officers often have more pricing discretion than they initially let on, particularly if you're a strong borrower.

The bottom line

Mortgage rates may still be expensive in today's market, but borrowers aren't necessarily stuck accepting the first offer they receive. In many cases, mortgage lenders are willing to negotiate rates, reduce fees or provide other incentives — especially for financially strong applicants willing to shop around.

That said, negotiation works generally best when borrowers prepare strategically. Comparing multiple lenders, strengthening your credit profile and understanding the full cost of the loan can all improve your chances of securing a better mortgage deal. And in a market where affordability remains a major challenge, even modest savings can make a significant difference over time.