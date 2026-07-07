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Surviving spouses aren't automatically responsible for lingering medical debt, but that doesn't mean lawsuits are out of the question. Manusapon Kasosod/Getty Images

After the loss of a spouse, most people expect to spend their time navigating grief, settling their loved one's estate and adjusting to a new financial reality. What many don't expect, though, is to receive letters, phone calls or even legal notices related to their spouse's unpaid medical bills. When those bills begin arriving, it can quickly raise questions about who is actually responsible for paying them — and whether surviving family members could be forced to do so.

This type of issue is becoming more common as healthcare costs have been rising rapidly, leading to many households carrying significant medical debt. Even with an insurance policy in place, the cost of deductibles, copays and out-of-network expenses can leave patients owing hefty amounts by the end of a serious illness. And, if those bills remain unpaid when someone dies, creditors may continue trying to collect what they're owed.

Creditors typically have tools at their disposal to help with that, including filing lawsuits over unpaid debt. How does that work if a debt collector wants to collect on a deceased person's unpaid medical debt? Can their surviving spouse be sued for the balance? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can surviving spouses be sued for medical debt?

In many situations, a surviving spouse does not automatically become personally responsible for the debt, meaning that they can't be held legally responsible for it. That's because, generally speaking, those unpaid medical bills become part of the deceased person's estate. The estate's executor or administrator pays valid claims from the estate's assets and any unsecured debt the estate can't cover typically goes unpaid.

Several specific circumstances change that, however. For example, if the surviving spouse signed anything related to the treatment — an admission form as a guarantor, a payment plan or a joint credit card used to cover the bill — they are generally considered a borrower who is responsible for payment, meaning that if the debt goes unpaid long enough, they could eventually face a lawsuit over it.

Community property states are the bigger wildcard, though. Texas, California, Arizona and several others generally treat debts incurred during a marriage as shared, including medical debt. That, in turn, can make a surviving spouse liable for a hospital bill, even if it is not technically in their name.

And, many states still have doctrine of necessaries statutes on the books, which are old, common-law rules that can hold a spouse responsible for a partner's essential medical care, even outside community property law. Enforcement is inconsistent and varies sharply by state, but the statutes are real, and hospital collection attorneys sometimes invoke them.

What a hospital or its collection agency cannot do, though, is tell you that marriage alone makes you liable for payment. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, debt collectors may contact a surviving spouse to discuss the estate. However, they can't misrepresent the legal basis for a debt, use harassing tactics or refuse to provide written verification when asked.

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What should surviving spouses do if they're facing medical debt?

If debt collectors begin contacting you about a deceased spouse's unpaid medical bills, don't assume that you should immediately start making payments. Take time to determine whether you're actually responsible for the debt instead.

Start by requesting written validation of the debt and confirming whether the debt collector is seeking payment from the estate or from you personally. Review any documents you signed during your spouse's treatment and check if your state's laws could affect liability.

If it becomes clear that you're legally responsible for some or all of the debt, it's important to understand that paying the full balance isn't necessarily your only option. Medical providers and collection agencies are often willing to negotiate payment plans, reduced settlement amounts or other accommodations, particularly if paying the balance in full would create financial hardship.

If the debt is substantial or only one piece of a broader financial struggle, certain debt relief options may also be worth considering. Depending on your situation, debt settlement, credit counseling or debt consolidation could help reduce your monthly payments or make multiple debts easier to manage. The right solution depends on your income, assets, credit profile and overall financial goals, so you'll want to compare your options before committing.

The bottom line

Surviving spouses aren't automatically responsible for a deceased partner's medical debt, but that doesn't mean lawsuits are out of the question. Community property laws, state-specific spousal liability rules, jointly signed agreements and other legal factors can all influence whether a creditor has the right to pursue payment from the surviving spouse.

So, before paying any medical bill after a spouse's death, take time to determine who is legally responsible for the debt and whether the claim is valid. If you determine that you're responsible for repayment, remember that you may still have options to help you resolve the debt while protecting your long-term financial stability.