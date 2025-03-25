We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning to take out a reverse mortgage, it's important to fully understand how it could impact your Social Security benefits beforehand. Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many older Americans, retirement comes with a mix of financial security and new challenges. While Social Security provides a reliable income stream, it's rarely enough to maintain the lifestyle many seniors envision for their golden years. This financial gap has led many homeowners over 62 to explore reverse mortgages, which offer a potential solution for tapping into their home equity without selling or moving — or the burden of monthly payments.

The intersection of Social Security benefits and reverse mortgages raises important questions for retirees, though. Many wonder if receiving Social Security payments could disqualify them from obtaining a reverse mortgage, or if getting a reverse mortgage might impact their existing benefits. These concerns are understandable given the complex rules surrounding government benefits and financial products aimed at seniors.

Fortunately, the relationship between Social Security and reverse mortgages is more straightforward than it may appear. So, is it possible for Social Security recipients to get a reverse mortgage, or do retirees who want to access their home's equity need to look elsewhere instead?

Learn how a reverse mortgage could benefit you today.

Can Social Security recipients get a reverse mortgage?

Yes, Social Security recipients can generally get a reverse mortgage. In fact, receiving Social Security benefits does not disqualify you in any way from being approved for a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), which is the most common type of reverse mortgage and is insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). The primary requirements for a reverse mortgage include:

Being at least 62 years old

Owning your home outright or having a low mortgage balance that can be paid off with the reverse mortgage proceeds

Living in the home as your primary residence

Having the financial resources to continue paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and home maintenance

Completing an approved counseling session

Your income sources — whether Social Security, pensions, investments or other retirement funds — are considered during the financial assessment portion of the application process. However, receiving Social Security benefits specifically is not a barrier to qualification.

What matters more is whether your overall financial situation demonstrates the ability to meet the ongoing obligations of homeownership, including taxes and insurance. In this context, Social Security income is actually viewed positively as a stable, reliable income source.

Compare your reverse mortgage borrowing options online now.

Does a reverse mortgage impact your Social Security benefits?

One common concern is whether reverse mortgage proceeds might affect Social Security benefits. For standard Social Security retirement benefits, the answer is generally no — these benefits are not means-tested, so additional income or assets from a reverse mortgage will not reduce your payments.

However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid, you'll need to exercise caution. These programs are means-tested, and reverse mortgage proceeds that remain in your account past the month you receive them could potentially count as assets, possibly affecting eligibility. To avoid complications, it makes sense to work with a financial advisor who specializes in retirement planning, who can help you structure how you receive and use your reverse mortgage funds.

How to get a reverse mortgage while on Social Security

If you are receiving Social Security and want to apply for a reverse mortgage, the process is similar to applying for one without Social Security income. Here's how it works:

Meet the basic qualifications : You must be at least 62 years old, minus some rare exceptions

: You must be at least 62 years old, Undergo a financial assessment : While a reverse mortgage does not require monthly payments, lenders conduct a financial review to ensure you can continue paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance costs.

: While a reverse mortgage does not require monthly payments, lenders conduct a financial review to ensure you can continue paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance costs. Choose a payment option : Reverse mortgages offer different ways to receive funds

: Reverse mortgages offer Attend counseling : The federal government requires all potential borrowers to meet with a HUD-approved counselor before securing a reverse mortgage

: The federal government requires all potential borrowers to meet with a HUD-approved counselor before Finalize the loan process: After approval, you will receive the loan funds based on your chosen payment plan. You can use the money for any purpose

The bottom line

If you rely on Social Security benefits and need additional financial support, a reverse mortgage can be a viable option. Since Social Security retirement benefits are not means-tested, they will not be reduced by a reverse mortgage. However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income, you must carefully manage your reverse mortgage funds to avoid affecting your eligibility.

Before making a decision, it's typically a good idea to consult a financial advisor or HUD-approved counselor to fully understand how a reverse mortgage fits into your financial picture. While a reverse mortgage can provide much-needed financial relief, you need to weigh the pros and cons to ensure it aligns with your long-term goals.