We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning to pursue debt consolidation, knowing whether your payday loans can be included is an important part of the puzzle. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you've ever taken out a payday loan, you know how quickly things can spiral with this type of debt. After all, these types of loans, which are marketed as a quick fix between paychecks, come with fees and costs that are equivalent to triple-digit interest rates. And, when you add in the quick repayment timelines, this type of debt becomes increasingly difficult to escape. So, what started as a small, short-term fix for a grocery bill, a medical debt or an overdrafted bank account tends to become a long-term financial burden once the fees and rollover charges start stacking up.

It's hardly surprising, then, that people who are forced to rely on payday loans will often have to borrow more to cover their expenses. In turn, they may find themselves juggling multiple debts at once — like credit cards, personal loans and buy now, pay later plans — all while trying to stay afloat financially. And, when you're stuck in that cycle, it's natural to wonder if there's a more manageable path forward. That's where debt consolidation comes into the conversation.

When you consolidate your debts, the goal is to roll multiple debts into a single, more manageable monthly payment, ideally at a lower interest rate. Debt consolidation is typically used for credit card debt and personal loans, though, so does this solution work for payday loans, too? Below, we'll take a closer look.

Learn how the right debt relief strategies could benefit you now.

Can payday loans be included in debt consolidation?

In general, payday loans can be included if you're consolidating your debt. That said, whether or not you can include them typically depends on the type of consolidation you pursue and whether the lender or program is equipped to handle payday loan debt.

If you're taking out a personal loan or another type of loan directly from a lender to consolidate your debts, you can typically include payday loans in the mix, as long as your credit score and financial profile qualify you for a large enough loan to cover them. This can be a good route if you have decent credit or a co-signer who can help you qualify for a better rate.

However, if you're rolling multiple debts into one with the help of a debt management program, payday loans might not be included. These programs, which are offered by credit counseling agencies, are usually designed to work with traditional unsecured debts like credit cards or medical bills. Because payday lenders are often not part of the networks that these programs have relationships with, it may be harder to include them.

That said, some debt relief companies do offer payday loan-specific consolidation programs. These are often marketed as payday loan relief or payday loan consolidation, and they work by negotiating with your payday lenders directly to reduce what you owe, settle the balance or set up a new payment plan.

Take steps to tackle your high-rate debt problems today.

What to consider before consolidating payday loans

Consolidating payday loans can be a helpful way to get out of the debt spiral, but there are some things to think about before you commit, including:

The fees and terms: Whether you're using a personal loan, a debt management program or or a debt consolidation program for payday loans, pay attention to the fees involved

Whether you're using a personal loan, a debt management program or or a debt consolidation program for payday loans, The impact on your credit: Taking out a new loan or enrolling in a debt management program can have a short-term impact on your credit score, especially if accounts are closed or your credit is pulled during the process. That said, making consistent payments over time can help rebuild your credit

Taking out a new loan or enrolling in a debt management program can have a short-term impact on your credit score, especially if accounts are closed or your credit is pulled during the process. That said, making consistent payments over time Your financial habits: Consolidating your payday loan debt won't help much if you end up borrowing again a few months down the line. If you choose to consolidate this type of debt, use it as a chance to reassess your budget, cut unnecessary expenses and build an emergency fund

Consolidating your payday loan debt won't help much if you end up borrowing again a few months down the line. If you choose to consolidate this type of debt, use it as a chance to reassess your budget, cut unnecessary expenses and The possibility of scams and bad actors: Unfortunately, there are predatory companies that will target people who are eager to escape payday loan debt. So, be wary of any service that guarantees results, pressures you to act fast or charges high upfront fees. Legitimate companies will be transparent about costs and expectations

The bottom line

Payday loans are designed to be easy to get and hard to escape. If you're stuck in a cycle of high-rate, high-fee payday debt, consolidating that debt can be a smart step toward financial stability. Depending on your situation, you might qualify for debt consolidation through a personal loan, a debt management plan or even a payday loan consolidation service.

Before you enroll or borrow, however, it's important to fully weigh the costs, watch out for scams and commit to changing the habits that got you into debt in the first place. Debt consolidation isn't a complete fix, but with the right approach, it can be a valuable tool in your path to getting and staying out of debt.