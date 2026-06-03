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Nursing home debt can create serious financial challenges, but can it impact your Social Security benefits? Pla2na/Getty Images

Many Americans spend decades building a retirement plan around the simple assumption that their monthly Social Security benefits will provide a reliable source of income no matter what happens with their finances or the economy. But as healthcare costs continue to rise and the cost of long-term care, in particular, skyrockets, some retirees are finding themselves with expensive bills for nursing home care that they never anticipated. Few expenses have the potential to disrupt a retirement budget quite like nursing home care, after all.

Case in point? The average cost of nursing home care is now $315 per day, or $114,975 annually, according to a recent CareScout Cost of Care Survey — and that's for a semi-private room. A median daily rate for a private room in a nursing home is $355 per day, totaling $129,575 annually. Either amount can be tough to come up with on a fixed budget, though, whether it's for care after a serious illness, a chronic health condition or the challenges of aging. So, even those with substantial savings can find those resources depleted faster than expected.

And, as those nursing bills accumulate, it's natural to wonder what happens if they can't be paid, as it's common for debt collectors to use tools like garnishment to collect what's owed. But can unpaid nursing home debt really put your Social Security benefits at risk? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can nursing home debt lead to Social Security garnishment?

In most cases, unpaid nursing home debt will not directly result in your Social Security benefits being garnished by a private creditor. That's because federal law generally protects Social Security benefits from garnishment by most private creditors, including nursing homes and debt collectors attempting to recover unpaid medical or long-term care bills. That protection exists whether the debt stems from a hospital stay, rehabilitation facility or nursing home care.

However, the situation can become more complicated once Social Security funds are deposited into a bank account. While federal banking regulations require financial institutions to protect certain amounts of directly deposited Social Security benefits from most creditor garnishments, issues can arise if those funds are mixed with other income sources or if account ownership creates confusion.

It's also important to distinguish between a nursing home's ability to collect a debt and the federal government's ability to offset Social Security benefits. Unlike consumer debts, there are certain federal debts, such as delinquent federal taxes or some federal student loan obligations, that may result in benefit reductions under specific circumstances. Private nursing home debt generally does not fall into that category, though.

That said, unpaid nursing home bills can still create significant financial consequences. A facility may pursue collection efforts, report delinquent accounts to credit bureaus or file a lawsuit to obtain a court judgment. If a judgment is granted, creditors may seek remedies such as bank account levies or wage garnishment if the debtor is still working, though their ability to do that is still heavily dependent on state and federal laws.

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How long-term care insurance can help you avoid nursing home debt

One of the best ways to avoid nursing home debt is to prepare for potential long-term care needs before they arise. While that may seem difficult, long-term care insurance can play an important role in reducing the financial strain associated with extended nursing home stays.

Long-term care insurance is designed to help cover services that traditional health insurance and Medicare generally do not pay for over extended periods. Depending on the policy, benefits may help pay for nursing home care, assisted living, in-home care, adult day care and other long-term support services.

Without coverage, retirees often rely on personal savings, retirement accounts or family assistance to pay for this type of care. Given that nursing home costs can easily exceed tens of thousands of dollars annually — and often much more depending on location and level of care — those expenses can quickly erode a retirement nest egg.

Long-term care insurance can help preserve seniors' savings by offsetting a significant portion of those costs. As a result, policyholders may be less likely to accumulate unpaid balances that could eventually lead to collection activity or legal action.

Of course, long-term care insurance isn't right for everyone. Premiums can be expensive, particularly for those who wait until later in life to purchase coverage. The ideal time to evaluate a policy is often well before retirement, when health conditions are less likely to affect eligibility or pricing.

Learn more about your long-term care insurance options here.

The bottom line

Nursing home debt can create serious financial challenges, but it typically does not result in direct Social Security garnishment by private creditors. Federal protections shield Social Security benefits from most collection efforts, though unpaid nursing home bills can still lead to lawsuits, judgments and other financial complications. That's why proactive planning is so important. Whether through long-term care insurance, dedicated savings or other financial strategies, preparing for future care needs can help reduce the risk of debt and provide greater peace of mind throughout retirement.